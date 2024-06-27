Off-duty Hartlepool police officers save man's life after he collapses at Middlesbrough park run
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair will receive District Commander’s Commendation Awards from the District Commander of Hartlepool Police, Superintendent Martin Hopps, after they saved a man’s life when he collapsed at the end of a Middlesbrough run.
PC Courtney Wilson and PC Rebecca Hole are crewed together on shift as response officers in Hartlepool.
They also travel to work together as part of a car share, spend their working day together and then spend time together off duty running park runs.
The pair had just finished the Albert Park park run on a Saturday morning in March when PC Wilson noticed a man who had also just completed the race slump to the ground.
She ran straight to the man and began to carry out CPR.
PC Hole and the park run director ran to get a defibrillator before PC Wilson and an off-duty paramedic performed CPR on the man until he came round.
PC Hole then took control of communications with the ambulance service and managed the crowds of people around the man while he was receiving treatment.
PC Wilson said: “I’d literally just passed the finish line when the man fell ill. I just thought to myself ‘I’m doing this’ and went into autopilot.
"The first aid training we receive as officers just kicked in and together with the off-duty paramedic we managed to use the defibrillator on the man and get him to come round again before the ambulance arrived.
PC Hole added: “I’m so glad we were at the park run together that day and were able to help. To have three off duty professionals trained in first aid when this happened was a stroke of luck.”
Supt Hopps said: “The actions of Courtney and Rebecca, their quick thinking and teamwork, were exemplary.
"Once again this shows how police officers are much more than crime fighters and how determined they are to keep the public safe both on and off duty.”
Park run director Andrew Featherstone said: The gentleman who collapsed is now back doing park runs and has formed a strong bond with all those involved that day. We can't thank Courtney, Rebecca and others involved enough for their actions."