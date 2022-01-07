Official figures reveal the 10 streets where most Hartlepool crime is committed

The statistics, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for November 2021 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. October 2021’s list of hot spots is available here.
1. Catcote Road
Twenty-two incidents, including 10 shoplifting offences and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Nineteen incidents, including four anti-social behaviour complaints and four violent and sexual incidents (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Church Street
Seventeen incidents, including six violent and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Brierton Lane
Fifteen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour reports and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), were recorded "on or near" this address.
Photo: Frank Reid