One arrest made as police investigate alleged racist abuse at Hartlepool United match
Police investigating alleged racist abuse at Saturday’s home game between Hartlepool and Dover have confirmed one man was arrested during the match.
United manager Craig Hignett and his opposite number at Athletic, Andy Hessenthaler, said they discussed taking their players off the pitch after the alleged racist incident.
Now police has confirmed a 60-year-old man has been arrested after the incident.
A spokesman for the force has said: “Cleveland Police is investigating these allegations.
“The force works with football clubs around the country, as well as the wider community, to reinforce that this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable. If it does occur we take robust action, using all available tools including football banning orders.”
Some supporters were angry after Dover striker Inih Effiong scored a 36th minute penalty.
Effiong, and Pools’ Gus Mafuta, were allegedly abused by a small minority of supporters, with stewards and players from both sides reacting. The game stopped for more than 10 minutes. Athletic eventually won 2-0.
Both club managers and the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust has hit out at alleged racist abuse.
Hartlepool United chief executive Mark Maguire said in a club statement: “I can honestly say that I have never witnessed a game of football like that, but it is important that we separate our reaction to the game, and the officials, to the events following Dover’s first goal.
“Whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision, or the aftermath to the penalty which was scored, Hartlepool United utterly condemn racist behaviour of any description.”