'Our officers will be visible' say police ahead of Middlesbrough's game with Derby County

Cleveland Police were speaking ahead of Middlesbrough’s Championship home game with financially-stricken Derby County on Saturday.

Acknowledging the resolution, the match’s commander, Superintendent Dave Sutherland, said: “Football is a great community event and we have a history of welcoming supporters into the local area to enjoy the football and the local amenities on offer in the town.

“We know that the vast majority of people who attend football matches just want to enjoy a day out with family and friends and to support their team.

“As always, Middlesbrough Football Club have plans in place to ensure the safety of fans within the stadium and our officers are on hand to work alongside them.

“Our officers will be visible throughout Middlesbrough town centre and around the Riverside Stadium to help anyone who needs assistance. Please speak to our officers to raise any concerns.

“Unfortunately, we know that sometimes, a small minority of people who attend football matches engage in disorderly or even criminal behaviour.

"We would like to remind those people that we will not tolerate criminal behaviour and we will take robust action against anyone whose behaviour threatens people’s safety or their enjoyment of the match.”

Anyone with information regarding crime or disorder associated with this fixture is encouraged to call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

