Pair bailed after suspected stolen vehicle carries on driving through Hartlepool even after tyres are deflated

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men arrested after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with parked vehicles and a caravan during a police pursuit have been bailed.

The pair were detained after the Nissan Qashqai carried on driving through Hartlepool even after its four tyres were deflated by a stinger device.

It eventually came to a stop in Kendal Road after “colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man, suspected to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B and class C drugs.

A damaged caravan following the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.A damaged caravan following the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.
A damaged caravan following the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old man, suspected to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed: “Both men were bailed pending further inquiries.”

The incident took place at 11.20pm on Tuesday, June 11.

Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Hartlepool Mail’s free newsletter emails