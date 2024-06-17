Pair bailed after suspected stolen vehicle carries on driving through Hartlepool even after tyres are deflated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men arrested after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with parked vehicles and a caravan during a police pursuit have been bailed.

The pair were detained after the Nissan Qashqai carried on driving through Hartlepool even after its four tyres were deflated by a stinger device.

It eventually came to a stop in Kendal Road after “colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan”.

A 22-year-old man, suspected to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B and class C drugs.

A damaged caravan following the incident in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old man, suspected to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed: “Both men were bailed pending further inquiries.”