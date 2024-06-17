Pair bailed after suspected stolen vehicle carries on driving through Hartlepool even after tyres are deflated
The pair were detained after the Nissan Qashqai carried on driving through Hartlepool even after its four tyres were deflated by a stinger device.
It eventually came to a stop in Kendal Road after “colliding with several parked vehicles and a caravan”.
A 22-year-old man, suspected to be the driver, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B and class C drugs.
An 18-year-old man, suspected to be a passenger, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed: “Both men were bailed pending further inquiries.”
The incident took place at 11.20pm on Tuesday, June 11.