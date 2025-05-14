Pair face near £600 court bill each for smoking in Hartlepool shopping centre basement car park
Both were spotted in the basement car park at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, and prosecuted at Teesside Magistrates’ Court by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Health Act 2006 for smoking in a smoke-free area.
Susan Robinson, 61, of Shakespeare Avenue, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was caught committing the offence on September 17 of last year.
She was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.
Ubelinda Santana-Garcia, 50, of Marina House, Hartlepool Marina, was caught committing the offence on September 6 of last year.
Santana-Garcia was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.
Both were convicted in their absence after failing to attend court and were ordered to pay the total £580 bill they each face by June 3.