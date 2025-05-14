Pair face near £600 court bill each for smoking in Hartlepool shopping centre basement car park

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 14th May 2025, 14:45 BST
Two people are each hundreds of pounds out of pocket after they were caught smoking in a restricted area.

Both were spotted in the basement car park at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, and prosecuted at Teesside Magistrates’ Court by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Health Act 2006 for smoking in a smoke-free area.

Most Popular

Susan Robinson, 61, of Shakespeare Avenue, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was caught committing the offence on September 17 of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

The underground car park at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.placeholder image
The underground car park at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Ubelinda Santana-Garcia, 50, of Marina House, Hartlepool Marina, was caught committing the offence on September 6 of last year.

Santana-Garcia was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Both were convicted in their absence after failing to attend court and were ordered to pay the total £580 bill they each face by June 3.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice