News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Pair's £500-plus court bills for flouting Blue Badge regulations in Hartlepool

Two people have been fined for mis-using Blue Badges after parking in disabled bays in the same street.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST

Durham County Council says it took legal action against Karen Summerbell after a civil enforcement officer at Hartlepool Borough Council observed her parking in a disabled bay in Hartlepool’s Waldon Street.

The officer saw the badge did not match Summerbell or her passenger and, after inspecting it further, found the badge belonged to a different person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Summerbell told the officer the badge belonged to her mother and she was using it as she had hurt her knee.

Waldon Street car park in Hartlepool. The cars in this photo are not connected to the council court cases.Waldon Street car park in Hartlepool. The cars in this photo are not connected to the council court cases.
Waldon Street car park in Hartlepool. The cars in this photo are not connected to the council court cases.
Most Popular

Due to the badge holder not being present, the officer confiscated the badge and returned it to Durham County Council.

The badge holder later confirmed she was not present at the time.

The county council then returned the badge to her.

Summerbell, 62, of Willow Drive, in Trimdon Village, pleaded guilty to mis-using a Blue Badge and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £445.25 costs and a £16 victim surcharge by magistrates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The county council says that just 24 hours later Hartlepool civil enforcement officers observed Jamie Leigh park in a disabled bay in Waldon Street.

After finding that the Blue Badge did not match Leigh or his passenger, Leigh confirmed that it was not his and that the badge holder was at home.

An officer confiscated the badge and returned it to Durham County Council.

Read More
Police attend after Mercedes collides with three vehicles in Hartlepool's Owton ...

County Durham officers then spoke to the owner of the badge and confirmed it had been used without them being present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh, 32, of Jack Lawson Terrace, in Wheatley Hill, has pleaded guilty to mis-using a Blue Badge at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court and was ordered to pay a £125 fine, £445.26 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Tracy Henderson, the county council’s chief internal auditor and corporate fraud manager, said: “Blue Badges exist to allow people with a disability to access designated parking spaces which are provided close to amenities and services.

"Both Summerbell and Leigh’s actions had the potential to prevent a Blue Badge holder accessing a disabled space and being able to access those services.

“We hope the financial and criminal penalties will serve as a warning to Summerbell, Leigh, and other members of the public that Blue Badges are for the benefit of the owner only.”