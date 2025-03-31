Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after police intercepted a parcel of drugs from India destined for an address in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parcel, containing a large quantity of what is believed to be Zopiclone tablets, was intercepted by police as part of a multi-agency operation by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, the Matrix Dog Section, British Transport Police and Royal Mail.

It was destined for an address in the Naisberry Park area of Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveand Police stated: “Officers attended the address and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of a class C drug.”

Suspected drugs seized by police after intercepting a parcel destined for Hartlepool and a search of the address.

More news: Man charged with three counts of attempted robbery

A large quantity of suspected Ecstasy was also found during a police search of the address, and the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was taken to police custody where he will be questioned by officers before a decision on any charges or action is made.