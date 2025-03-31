Parcel of drugs from India destined for Hartlepool seized in Cleveland Police operation
The parcel, containing a large quantity of what is believed to be Zopiclone tablets, was intercepted by police as part of a multi-agency operation by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, the Matrix Dog Section, British Transport Police and Royal Mail.
It was destined for an address in the Naisberry Park area of Hartlepool.
Cleveand Police stated: “Officers attended the address and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of a class C drug.”
A large quantity of suspected Ecstasy was also found during a police search of the address, and the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was taken to police custody where he will be questioned by officers before a decision on any charges or action is made.