A 30-year-old man has been charged with six offences following a series of incidents in the same road at the weekend.

The incidents happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, March 28, outside Mill House Leisure Centre and Quick Shop, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

It was reported that a man approached a woman with a knife outside of Mill House Leisure Centre, threatened her and asked her for money.

A member of the public is said to have intervened and the man made off from the scene.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and the surrounding area and witnessed another attempted robbery at 5.55pm outside Quick Shop.

According to police, a man approached two women and threatened them with a knife.

Police arrested a suspect and he was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, March 31 after he was charged with three counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage, theft from a person and possession of a bladed article.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Thank you to the members of the public who responded to our appeal for information on these incidents.”