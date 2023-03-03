Pensioner woken by raiders during spate of two-in-one burglaries in Hartlepool on same day

Properties in Armadale Grove, Mardale Avenue, Berkeley Avenue and Mowbray Road were targeted by intruders in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

A house in Armadale Grove was broken into at around 3am and a handbag stolen, Cleveland Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thieves also forced entry to a couple’s home in Berkeley Avenue sometime between 3am and 5.30am.

Mardale Avenue was among the targeted addresses.

Keys to their red Ford Fiesta were stolen together with their car, which was later found abandoned in Yarmouth Close, in the Fens area of town.

At around 4am, there was an attempted burglary at a house in Mardale Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burglars made off empty handed when the occupants were woken by the noise and disturbed them. They were sighted making off in a Ford Fiesta.

Then, at around 5.25am, an 83-year-old man was woken by intruders shining a torch in his bedroom in Mowbray Road.

Cleveland Police said: “The first suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a pale complexion and around 6ft tall.

"He appeared to have some kind of dimpled scarring to his face, and was wearing a grey washed out hoodie with the hood up, a dark hat, and dark tracksuit bottoms tucked into his socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second suspect is described as wearing a hoodie and a dark coloured waterproof coat with the hoods up.”

Officers are also investigating two other burglaries on March 1.

Cleveland Police said: “A house in Owton Manor Lane was broken into in the early hours. Vehicle keys and vehicle were taken for a black Vauxhall Corsa. This vehicle remains outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also in the early hours of Wednesday 1st March, two Mercedes were stolen during a burglary to a house in Whingroves, Stockton.

“Both of these cars were involved in road traffic collisions that same morning. One at 7am at the junction of Stockton Road and Rossmere Way, in Hartlepool. This Mercedes narrowly missed a dog walker and collided with the central reservation. The male driver then fled the scene.

“The second Mercedes crashed into a parked car on Diamond Way, Stockton, and was discovered abandoned at 7.30am.”