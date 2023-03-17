Kaiden Williams, 21, was arrested in Hartlepool last weekend on suspicion of the murder of Peter Wass, 29, who was fatally stabbed in Leeds.

Williams made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, March 16, after being charged by West Yorkshire Police earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was not asked to enter any plea and he was remanded in to custody until the next hearing on Thursday, April 13.

Candles spell out Peter in tributes at the scene of the stabbing in Hamilton Avenue, Leeds. Picture Steve Riding

Williams, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, Leeds, is also charged with possession of a knife in public place.

Police said Mr Wass died in hospital after being stabbed in an incident at around 2.30pm in the Chapeltown area of Leeds on Thursday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old girl, from Leeds, and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool, were also arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been bailed pending further police inquiries.