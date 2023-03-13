West Yorkshire Police said it arrested a 21-year-old man in town on Sunday, March 12, on suspicion of the murder of Peter Wass, aged 29, who was fatally stabbed in the Chapeltown area of Leeds just over a week ago.

Two females, aged 17 and 48, were also arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of assisting an offender.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Three people have been arrested in Hartlepool this morning (Sunday, 12 March) in connection with the murder of a man in Leeds.

Peter Wass who died after being stabbed.

“All three remain in custody at this time.”

Peter Wass, aged 29, from Roundhay, was pronounced dead at hospital after being stabbed in an incident in the street in Chapeltown at about 2.30pm on Thursday, March 2.

West Yorkshire Police said officers from its Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Flowers at the scene in Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown, Leeds, where Peter Wass was killed. Picture Steve Riding

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Preesall reference 13230122209 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.