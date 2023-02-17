Police received several reports last year of an individual offering services including gutter cleaning and roof repairs in Peterlee.

Customers paid upfront on the understanding that the work would be carried out the next day.

But very little work was carried out, and in some cases the trader was never heard from again.

The man was located and arrested after "lengthy" enquiries.

Jordan Sinclair, of Ashton Rise, Peterlee, was arrested on suspicion of fraud in February of this year.

He had previously refused to answer detectives' questions although he admitted responsibility for a total of 16 offences when faced with video and photo evidence.

On one occasion a £120 deposit for cleaning work was made to Sinclair, 28, who failed to carry out any of the promised work while still returning to the address to demand an additional £30.

He was charged with three counts of fraud, with a further 13 offences taken into consideration, and has pleaded guilty at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

He was given a 12-month community order and was ordered to make weekly payments to his victims as compensation.

He was also ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “Many of the victims in this case were elderly residents, and I can’t overstate the damaging effect offences like this can have on their wellbeing.