Firefighters who rescued two brothers from a burning flat have been recognised for their life-saving actions.

At around 1am on December 14, a crew from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service's (CDDFRS) Peterlee White Watch were called to a bin fire in the town’s Forth Close.

Yet on arrival firefighters were faced with a large blaze inside a first-floor flat with two people trapped inside.

Crews worked quickly to rescue 10-year-old Blaine Beattie and his brother, Cameron Beattie, 21, from a first-floor window.

Left to right, Station manager Jono Holmes, crew manager Vaughan Godber, crew manager Andy Slater, firefighter Demi Strange, firefighter Mark Dale, firefighter Clive Hudson, firefighter Mark Rafferty, firefighter John Laidler, watch manager Michael Corfield, Cllr John Shuttleworth and Chief Fire Officer Steve Helps. Inset, the aftermath of the Forth Close fire.

They provided medical care before additional crews from Peterlee and Wheatley Hill arrived to help douse the fire.

Cameron was treated in hospital for a burn to his right arm while Blaine suffered burns to 40% of his body.

Durham Constabulary are treating the blaze as suspected arson.

The firefighters who were first on the scene have now been honoured with a Certificate of Appreciation from Chief Fire Officer Steve Helps.

He said: “There is no doubt about it, if Peterlee White Watch had not responded in the way that they did then we could have had a very different outcome.

“It is a huge privilege to be able to recognise the swift actions and the work of crews who rescued the two brothers and undoubtedly saved their lives.”

Blaine spent two months in hospital but is recovering well and in February visited Peterlee Fire Station to thank the crew.

Watch manager Mick Corfield, from Peterlee White Watch, who was on shift the night of the fire, said: “We train hard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to incidents like this and it is fantastic to be able to mark the successful outcome with this honour.

“I would encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week.

“If you need smoke alarms fitted, we can fit them for you.”

Durham Constabulary, who arrested and bailed a man in his mid-20s on suspicion of arson, have re-appealed for information into the incident.

Call the force on 101, quoting incident 34 of December 14, or contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

CDDFRFS offers free home fire safety visits to all residents in County Durham and Darlington.