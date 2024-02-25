Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were initially alerted to a bin fire in Peterlee's Forth Close in the early hours of December 14.

After flames spread to a nearby flat, Ladder 1 from Peterlee white watch rescued 10-year-old Blaine Beattie and his 21-year-old brother, Cameron Beattie, from a first-floor window.

They provided the brothers with medical care before additional crews from Peterlee and Wheatley Hill, as well as other emergency services, arrived.

Schoolboy Blaine Beattie meets the Peterlee firefighters who rescued him following a flat blaze last December.

Cameron was treated in hospital for a burn to his right arm while Blaine suffered burns to 40% of his body.

Sadly a family dog died during the suspected arson.

After two months in hospital, Blaine is now back home and has visited Peterlee Fire Station to meet some of the firefighters who rescued him and to tour the station.

Blaine’s dad, Paul, said: “This has been the most awful experience of our lives, a living nightmare.

Blaine Beattie in hospital in a picture released with the approval of his family.

“We have moved into a new home and Blaine will go back to school next month.

“As we start looking towards the future I thought it would be helpful for Blaine to meet the firefighters who saved him and his brother.

“To everyone involved in his rescue, thank you so much. There aren’t really words to express our thanks.”

Delighted to host Blaine, watch manager Mick Corfield said: “With Blaine being so young, and me being a father of two boys, his story really stuck with me.

The aftermath of the alleged arson attack in Forth Close, Peterlee.

"That’s why it was such a pleasure to have him come to the station and see him up and about but, most importantly, smiling.”

He added: “Looking at the photos of Blaine in hospital is difficult but it serves as a reminder just how dangerous fire is.

“That’s why will continue to encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week.

“If you need smoke alarms fitted, we can fit them for you.”

Free home fire safety visits are available to all County Durham residents.

Call 0345 223 4221 or visit ddfire.gov.uk.