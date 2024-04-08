Peterlee quad bike rider jailed after seriously injuring police officer by driving at him
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glen Burdess, whose actions have been described as “nothing short of dangerous”, was riding the quad bike on a field in Mendip Close, in Peterlee, on the afternoon of September 13 of last year when he spotted officers nearby.
He refused to stop to speak with them and instead drove directly at one of them, resulting in him fracturing his tibia and fibula.
The 27-year-old rider then fled the scene before he was later arrested by officers and charged.
Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court at an earlier hearing.
He has now returned to court to be sentenced and was locked up for four years while also banned from driving for 66 months.
The injured officer required significant treatment but has since returned to frontline duties.
Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Durham Constabulary, said: “What Burdess did that day was nothing short of dangerous.
“He knew what he was doing and the damage he could cause, yet he did not care.
“It is of testament to this officer that he has returned to work so quickly.
“I would like to thank all the officers involved in this case for the work they did to catch Burdess.
“Thankfully he is now behind bars and hopefully he will realise his actions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”