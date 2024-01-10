These East Durham criminals have been locked away for at least 191 years combined

Here are some of the toughest jail terms handed to East Durham criminals over the last year.
The defendants were all locked up for a minimum of five years during 2023. Unless otherwise stated they were all sentenced at Durham Crown Court.
1. Lewis Armstrong
Armstrong, 18, of Dixon Estate, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 24 years after he was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of murdering Ross Connelly in Wheatley Hill on May 1. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Dana Carr
Carr, 24, of Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for nine years after she was convicted of allowing the death of her daughter, Maya Chappell, on September 28, 2022. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Michael Daymond
Daymond, 27, of Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years as part of a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering two-year-old Maya Chappell on September 28, 2022. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Connor Ellison
Ellison, 26, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, was jailed for 13 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson following incidents in Hartlepool and Horden. Photo: Other 3rd Party