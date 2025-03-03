Peterlee thug jailed after brutal shovel attack on good Samaritan
Connor Dodds was driving around Easington in February of last year when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Station Road.
Dodds sprang out of his car and attempted to attack the driver using a shovel handle.
Another man who attempted to intervene was also struck multiple times by Dodds and co-accused Kent Wallace.
The pair made off from the scene, leaving the man with significant injuries.
Twenty-four-year-old Dodds was arrested days later and charged with affray, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and no insurance.
He was later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Dodds, of Peterlee, has now been jailed for seven years at Durham Crown Court after admitting the charges.
Wallace, 33, of no fixed address, also received a similar sentence at an earlier hearing.
Detective Constable Ashley Hagar, from Peterlee CID said: “This conviction and sentence has been a long time coming for Dodds and I am pleased that he is finally spending a significant time in prison for his actions.
"Dodds was determined to hurt someone that night, attacking anyone he saw fit and leaving the victims with serious, life changing injuries as a result.
“Individuals like Dodds deserve to be in prison and it has taken great bravery from the victims to come forward and support the investigation.
PC Sam Irvine, who investigated the drug offences said: “Despite being on bail for this brutal attack, he continued to offend by supplying drugs around the area, causing further misery to the community.
“Drugs ruin lives and we will not tolerate criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs.”