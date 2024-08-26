Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after attacking two people with a shovel handle.

The incident took place after a collision between two vehicles in Seaside Lane, Easington.

It led to a fight breaking out in nearby Station Road after 33-year-old Kent Wallace had armed himself with the shovel handle.

Wallace repeatedly struck his first victim, a man in his 30s, causing deep cuts to his head which required hospital treatment.

Thug Kent Wallace has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.

When a second man, in his 50s, attempted to intervene, Wallace also assaulted him with the weapon, causing deep cuts to his head and face.

Wallace, of no fixed address, fled the incident, which took place around 9.30pm on February 8, but was arrested following extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries.

He was eventually convicted by a jury of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court to be sentenced, he was jailed for seven years.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Hagar, of East Durham CID, said afterwards: “I commend the victims’ bravery in supporting this investigation and I am thankful for the sentence handed down.

“Wallace was intent on using serious violence throughout the incident and I hope this verdict illustrates how seriously we take such violence, and that we will work tirelessly to put those responsible before the courts.”