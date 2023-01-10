Cleveland Police charge two more people with murder after death of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool
Two more people have been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson in Hartlepool to bring the total number to four.
Cleveland Police announced on Tuesday, January 10, that they have charged a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with murder.
The force said: “A 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy handed themselves into Cleveland Police yesterday morning in connection the murder of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool.
“They have now been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.”
Anthony Hadfield, 39, and Sarah Hadfield, 34, were charged last week with Mr Thomson’s murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday morning.
They have not yet been asked to enter any pleas although a potential trial has been set for July 3.
The charges follow an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, at around 3am last Wednesday which saw the road cordoned off by police for around two days.