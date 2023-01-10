Cleveland Police announced on Tuesday, January 10, that they have charged a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with murder.

The force said: “A 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy handed themselves into Cleveland Police yesterday morning in connection the murder of Adam Thomson in Hartlepool.

“They have now been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.”

Four people have been charged with murder following the death of Adam Thomson.

Anthony Hadfield, 39, and Sarah Hadfield, 34, were charged last week with Mr Thomson’s murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday morning.

They have not yet been asked to enter any pleas although a potential trial has been set for July 3.

