An anti-social tenant has been shut out after abusing and harassing neighbours and singing karaoke in the early hours.

A Closure Order has been granted for 46 Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, due to the tenant’s anti-social and criminal behaviour.

The multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team applied to Teesside Magistrates for the order.

It followed complaints about the female tenant banging on doors within the property and repeatedly playing extremely loud music throughout the day and into the early hours of the morning whilst singing karaoke.

The house in Suggitt Street, Hartlepool that has been granted the closure order. Picture by FRANK REID

She also shouted, swore, and made threats of violence towards other residents with a metal pole.

The order will remain in force for three months, preventing the tenant access to the property.

Inspector Adrian Dack from Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “This kind of behaviour makes the lives of residents an absolutely misery and it will not be tolerated.

“Cleveland Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and our local communities to help obtain closure orders and improve the lives of residents."

The magistrates order prevents access to the address for three months.

Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, Councillor Jonathan Brash, said: “Anti-social and criminal behaviour such as this can seriously affect the quality of life of neighbouring residents and no-one should have to put up with it.

“Wherever possible, the Hartlepool Community Safety Team will take action to protect the law-abiding majority of residents as demonstrated by the eight Closure Orders secured since July last year.”

Breaching the order could result in a prison sentence up to six months or an unlimited fine.

Anyone who witnesses an order being breached should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.