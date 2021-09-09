Police appeal as young female is 'verbally harassed' by male in Hartlepool

The incident is said to have taken place at just before 9pm on Tuesday, September 7, in Station Lane, in Seaton Carew, close to the Sainsbury’s store.

Cleveland Police have now issued a description of a male who “reportedly verbally harassed the young female” after suddenly approaching her and have urged anyone who knows anything about the incident or who may have caught it on camera to contact them.

Inquiries are ongoing and a force spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday morning: “At around 8.56pm on Tuesday, September 7, police received a report of a male approaching a female on Station Lane, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

"The male reportedly verbally harassed the young female. Inquiries are ongoing.

"The man was described as a white male wearing black shorts, a black top with blond curly hair.

"Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to call 101, quoting reference 151452.”

