Police appeal for information following assault in centre of Hartlepool
The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Friday, September 6, on Raby Road, in Hartlepool, when two teenage boys allegedly approached a man from behind and kicked and punched him.
The man had reportedly left the area before the police arrived and officers are now appealing for him to get in touch to let them know how he is.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The suspects are described as two boys in their teens, one with short, light brown hair, wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers and riding a black bike.
"The second suspect had dark hair and was wearing black trousers and a black puffer jacket.
“The suspects appeared to be accompanied by a group of teenagers, both girls and boys.
“Please call 101, quoting SE24172525, with any information.”