Police appeal for witnesses after ‘altercation’ outside Hartlepool shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident outside a shop in Hartlepool’s Oxford Road.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:10 pm

An “altercation” involving “a small number of people” outside of Spar on Oxford Road was reported to police on Saturday, January 22.

Officers are now asking for people who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them on 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously as well.

Cleveland Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses, dash cam and CCTV footage after an incident in Hartlepool on Saturday 22nd January.

“Police received a report of an altercation outside of Spar on Oxford Road at around 3pm, involving a small number of people.

“Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 011966.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

