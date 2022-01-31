Investigation under way after house is damaged in Hartlepool fire on Sunday

Fire crews were called to a property fire in Winterbottom Avenue just before 4pm on Sunday (January 30).

Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Stockton attended the incident, with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive ventilation fan were used to tackle the flames.

The fire service has said there was 100% smoke damage to the kitchen.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 30.01.2022 at 15.48 to a property fire in Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool.

"100% smoke damage to kitchen, fire damage to kitchen workshop and 30% smoke damage to rest of house.

"Cause is still under investigation as per our usual procedure. We left the scene at 4.18pm.”

