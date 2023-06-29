Additional police patrols are also taking place in the areas of Hartlepool where the raids took place.

Police earlier said they were investigating a “series of burglaries” committed between around 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 27, and 12.30pm the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of Amberton Road and Leamington Parade were sealed off on Wednesday while inquiries continued.

Cleveland Police in Amberton Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday following a spate of burglaries in town.

Both cordons have since been taken down.

Cleveland Police have released an update on their ongoing investigations and are now describing the burglaries as “aggravated”.

A statement on Thursday afternoon read: The 34-year-old man was arrested last night (Wednesday, 28th June) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and four aggravated burglaries. He is currently in police custody.

“The 26-year-old man who was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, 28th June, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and four aggravated burglaries, remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a heavy police presence in the town yesterday as officers carried out arrest attempts for suspects, and today there are additional, high visibility, Neighbourhood Police patrols in the areas affected.

“Officers are investigating these incidents and would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.