Police confirm Hartlepool murder inquiry continues a year since Easington grandfather's death

A murder investigation is still continuing after the death of a grandfather a year ago following a suspected “altercation” in a car park.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:58 BST

Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died following an incident in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, May 27, 2022, at around 2.10pm.

Despite receiving medical treatment from paramedics, Mr Davison was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute issued via Cleveland Police, his family said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

The late Mark Davison.The late Mark Davison.
The late Mark Davison.
"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon”.

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, aged in his 40s, was bailed while inquiries continued and a woman, also in her 40s, was released under investigation.

Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.
Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that inquiries are still continuing and that there are no updates to report.

