Police continue search at house in Hartlepool's Hutton Avenue
Police have spent a second day searching a house in a Hartlepool street.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson confirmed the search was connected to the discovery of a cannabis farm in the street earlier this year: “Officers conducted a search warrant at an address on Hutton Avenue in Hartlepool yesterday, Tuesday, 20th August, and today, Wednesday, 21st August.
“The searches were made in connection with searches conducted at two properties on the same street in June.
“A suspected cannabis farm and bullets were recovered during the June searches and four people were arrested and later released under investigation.
“Nothing was recovered from the searches conducted over the last two days.
“The man, 24, and woman, 22, who were arrested in connection with the searches yesterday have now been released under investigation.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”