Hutton Avenue cannabis farm: Police find bullets in raid on Hartlepool homes
Bullets have been found by police officers as part of a raid on a cannabis farm in Hartlepool.
Thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds and containing more than 300 plants, the farm was discovered following raids by Cleveland Police on two properties in the town’s Hutton Avenue.
Taking place on Tuesday, June 18, the operation saw a police cordon put in place near to the junction with St Paul’s Road.
The street was packed with onlookers, and it is thought that a number of families were evacuated from their homes while searches took place.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Following ongoing searches at two properties on Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, a quantity of what police believe to be bullets have been recovered.
“A cannabis farm and suspected class A drugs were recovered at the properties on Tuesday evening, June 18.”
Following the police operation, which saw a number of vehicles as well as armed officers, a police dog and dog handler called to the scene, three men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident.
They have now been released under investigation.
A fourth man, aged 54, has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and firearms offences. He remains in police custody.
The police spokeswoman added: “The searches are ongoing.”
Officers erected the cordon at around 8pm on Tuesday.
Families were allowed back into their homes, with the cordon removed, at around 10.30pm that same day.