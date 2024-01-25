Police discover second major cannabis farm in Hartlepool in two days
A cannabis farm believed to be worth £200,000 was discovered on York Road on Thursday morning.
It is the second significant cannabis farm found by police in two days after recovering hundreds of plants at an address nearby in Derwent Street on Wednesday, January 24.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis after Thursday’s find and is in police custody.
Police say hundreds of plants in various stages of growth were found and the electricity has been by-passed.
Electricity board engineers attended to make sure the property is safe but residents are warned there may be some disruption in the area while this takes place.
Inspector Adrian Dack from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This cannabis farm seizure is a direct result of us listening to our local communities, gathering information and acting upon their concerns.
“This seizure is in addition to one yesterday where another cannabis farm was found in Derwent Street, believed to be worth around £200,000.
“I would urge communities to keep reporting to us, and we will continue to take the appropriate action as we remove drugs from the town’s streets.”
A total of 350 plants were seized and two arrests made in the Derwent Street discovery.
The action by police has been as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.
Anyone with information about drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.