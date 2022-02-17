Police discovered that Hartlepool man had downloaded child porn five years ago

Barry Jacques, 39, from Hartlepool, had downloaded child pornography more than five years before, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Examination of the mobile after a raid on his home on July 26, 2020, revealed 10 Category C indecent images of children.

Prosecutor Philip Morley said that they showed naked females as young as two.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Jacques had no previous convictions.

Mr Morley added: “Browsing activity showed that he had visited numerous sites particularly those with words for family and children.

”Interviewed he made no comment and he had nothing of any relativity in his history.”

James Yearsley, defending, said that a pre-sentence report suggested that an accredited sexual offender programme might be appropriate for Jacques, who was on benefits after suffering redundancy and losing his house.

The judge said that Jacques now accepted that downloading and looking at indecent images of children was encouraging a “truly wicked trade”.

Judge Timothy Stead added: ”It is more than five years ago.

”I don’t think it is necessary in your case to impose a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and I do not do so.”

Jacques, of Burnston Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a sex offender’s programme and up to 40 days of rehabilitation activities after he pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of his phone and Jacques must also pay £100 prosecution costs.

