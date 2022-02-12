Police hail burglary crackdown in East Durham which has seen over 20 arrests and drop in offences
A police operation targeting suspected burglars in East Durham has been hailed a success after a number of arrests and court appearances.
Durham Police have been carrying out increased stop searches as part of Operation Omega which has seen 22 arrests in the last month.
Recent results include Carly Marie Malcolm, 34, of Sixth Street, Horden, sentenced to 12 weeks on an electronic tag after being convicted of shoplifting.
A 36-year-old man, of Blackhall Colliery, arrested on suspicion of burglary, has also appeared in court and been bailed with a curfew.
And a 46-year-old Peterlee man has been charged with five burglaries in the Easington, Horden and Peterlee areas and remanded.
There has been a month on month drop in burglaries across the area.
Neighbourhood Inspector Gary Smith said: “Burglary offences have a major impact on the lives of their victims and we will use all tactics to bring these offenders to justice.”