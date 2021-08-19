Police in Hartlepool seize four cars after reports of reckless driving in the town

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have seized four cars after concerns that local residents and road users were being put at risk.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 8:38 pm

Police in Hartlepool seized the four uninsured and untaxed vehicles after they received reports that they were being driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.

Two Audis, a Mini and a Ford were all removed from the road by police over the past week.

Officers have highlighted that this sort of behaviour puts members of the public at risk and causes potential issues for other road users.

Police in Hartlepool have seized four cars.

A Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: “Over the past week Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have seized four uninsured and untaxed vehicles, being reportedly, driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.

“This has caused issues for local residents and other road users, putting peoples lives at risk.

"We will continue to listen to concerns from our local communities, if you have any information please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

All of the cars were uninsured and untaxed.

Officers seized the cars after receiving reports of them being driven recklessly around Hartlepool.
Police have highlighted that the vehicles were putting other peoples lives at risk.
Police say that they will continue to listen to the concerns of residents.