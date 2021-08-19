Police in Hartlepool seize four cars after reports of reckless driving in the town

Police in Hartlepool seized the four uninsured and untaxed vehicles after they received reports that they were being driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.

Officers have highlighted that this sort of behaviour puts members of the public at risk and causes potential issues for other road users.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Hartlepool have seized four cars.

A Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: “Over the past week Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have seized four uninsured and untaxed vehicles, being reportedly, driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.

“This has caused issues for local residents and other road users, putting peoples lives at risk.

"We will continue to listen to concerns from our local communities, if you have any information please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

All of the cars were uninsured and untaxed.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Officers seized the cars after receiving reports of them being driven recklessly around Hartlepool.

Police have highlighted that the vehicles were putting other peoples lives at risk.