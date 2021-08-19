Police in Hartlepool seize four cars after reports of reckless driving in the town
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have seized four cars after concerns that local residents and road users were being put at risk.
Police in Hartlepool seized the four uninsured and untaxed vehicles after they received reports that they were being driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.
Officers have highlighted that this sort of behaviour puts members of the public at risk and causes potential issues for other road users.
A Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: “Over the past week Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have seized four uninsured and untaxed vehicles, being reportedly, driven recklessly around the streets of Hartlepool.
“This has caused issues for local residents and other road users, putting peoples lives at risk.
"We will continue to listen to concerns from our local communities, if you have any information please contact Cleveland Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”