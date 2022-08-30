Police inquiries into Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty continue as tributes paid
Police inquiries are continuing into how a young man came to lose his life at the weekend.
Henry Rafferty, who was just 22, was found dead in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, just before midnight on Friday, August 26.
Cleveland Police have appealed for anyone who saw him in the hours before his death to contact them as they try to piece together what happened.
He is understood to have been in the area between the Park Inn, in Park Road, and the junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue, at West Park, between 10pm and 11.30pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Cleveland Police investigating circumstances surrounding death of 22-year-old Hartlepool man
-
2
Police inquiries into Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty continue as tributes paid
-
3
Flash sale slashes cost of Hartlepool rail tickets to just £1
-
4
Premier League Crystal Palace fans play Hartlepool United supporters in match for Gemma Lee's cancer treatment
-
5
Hartlepool charity founded by EuroMillions winner signs 'incredible' new sponsorship deal with Hartlepool United
Police issued the appeal for information on Saturday and said Henry’s family are being supported by a family liaison officer.
On Tuesday the force said that inquiries are ongoing.
Dozens of messages of condolence have been left on social media.
One person said on the Mail’s Facebook page: “Very sad news a young lad and a massive loss to his family. Thoughts are with you at this devastating time!”Another commented: “Another angel gained his wings to soon.”
Police are asking for residents in the area to check any home CCTV footage and also asked motorists to study dashcam footage.
Henry was last wearing a black North Face fleece, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and blue Nike trainers.
He was 6ft 4in tall with short fair hair.
Read More
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen Clyburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 152506.
Footage can also be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-the-death-of-henry-rafferty-in-hartlepool.