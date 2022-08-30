News you can trust since 1877
Police inquiries into Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty continue as tributes paid

Police inquiries are continuing into how a young man came to lose his life at the weekend.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:36 pm

Henry Rafferty, who was just 22, was found dead in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, just before midnight on Friday, August 26.

Cleveland Police have appealed for anyone who saw him in the hours before his death to contact them as they try to piece together what happened.

He is understood to have been in the area between the Park Inn, in Park Road, and the junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue, at West Park, between 10pm and 11.30pm.

Emergency services in Elwick Road, Hartlepool believed to be in connection with the death of Henry Rafferty. Picture: Police Hour.

Police issued the appeal for information on Saturday and said Henry’s family are being supported by a family liaison officer.

On Tuesday the force said that inquiries are ongoing.

Dozens of messages of condolence have been left on social media.

One person said on the Mail’s Facebook page: “Very sad news a young lad and a massive loss to his family. Thoughts are with you at this devastating time!”Another commented: “Another angel gained his wings to soon.”

Henry Rafferty.

Police are asking for residents in the area to check any home CCTV footage and also asked motorists to study dashcam footage.

Henry was last wearing a black North Face fleece, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and blue Nike trainers.

He was 6ft 4in tall with short fair hair.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen Clyburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 152506.

Footage can also be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-the-death-of-henry-rafferty-in-hartlepool.