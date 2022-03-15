Police investigate sudden and unexplained death of woman aged 38 in Hartlepool street

The 38-year-old woman, who has not been named, died at an address in Tennyson Avenue in the Oxford Road area of town.

Emergency services were alerted on the morning of Saturday, March 12.

Police and the North East Ambulance Service attended the address.

Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool.

It is currently not known how she died and Cleveland Police say their enquiries are still ongoing.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police and ambulance service colleagues were called to an address on Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool, just after 10.30am on Saturday to a report of the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman.

“Inquiries into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are continuing.”

The force also expressed their sympathies to the person’s loved ones, adding: “Our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this very sad time.”

