Police issue appeal in Hartlepool arson inquiry after early morning blaze

Police have launched an arson investigation and are appealing to the public for information to catch the culprit.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:09 pm

Officials say a fire was started deliberately at a property in Marlborough Street, in the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool, sometime between midnight and 1am on Monday, October 4.

Luckily, nobody was in the address at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage to come forward as the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Marlborough Street.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said on their Facebook page: “Fortunately, the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Cleveland Fire Brigade colleagues confirmed that the fire was deliberate and police are now investigating the fire as arson with intent to endanger life.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the number 101, quoting incident number 167245.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

