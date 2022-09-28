Police issue descriptions of two suspects after Hartlepool town centre assault

The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday, September 25, when the victim was involved in a “verbal altercation” with two other males in Murray Street, close to the junction with Milton Road.

One of the males, who is said to be in his mid-twenties, punched the victim to the face, causing him to fall on the ground.

Cleveland Police have said that the two men then made off towards Grange Road.

A police statement said: “At around 2am on Sunday 25th September the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with two other males on Murray Street in the town, close to the junction with Milton Road.

“The first male - who is described as white, in his mid-twenties and around 5ft 2in-5ft 4in, medium build with short black hair, wearing a long-sleeved grey top and black bottoms – punched the victim to the face, knocking him to the ground.

“Both males then made off towards Grange Road.

“The second male is described as white, around 35-years-old, around 5ft 7in tall, skinny build with short brown hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved black top and black bottoms.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Morland, of Hartlepool CID, on 101, quoting SE22172087.”

