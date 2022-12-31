Officers have urged partygoers to be vigilant when it comes to spiking and have asked anyone who thinks that they may have been spiked to report it to police.

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge. This is illegal even if no other offence is committed. People can also be the victims of ‘needle spiking’, which is injecting someone with drugs without their consent.

In November and December this year Cleveland Police received 14 reports of spiking. Nine of these were in bars, and all related to drink spiking except for one report of spiking by injection with a needle.

People have been urged to contact the police if they think they may have been spiked.

Officers have been visiting bars in Cleveland Police’s towns, speaking with visitors, licensed premises owners and door staff to raise awareness of spiking.

Uniformed officers will be around and members of the public can approach them at any time if they need to raise concerns regarding safety.

Officers have also linked in with licensed premises to raise awareness of ‘Ask for Angela’. People who feel that they may be in danger or are in an uncomfortable situation can go to the bar and ask for Angela. Bar staff will recognise this code and assist that person or help them to leave the bar discreetly.

Chief Inspector Jon Tapper said: “Spiking can be a devastating experience for the victim. To feel completely helpless and unable to function normally is terrifying for a victim who may not know what has happened to them.

“Victims might also feel that they will not be believed, with some assuming that they may have simply had too much to drink, leaving them even more vulnerable to predators.

“Spiking can be a complex and challenging offence to investigate, as drugs pass through the system quickly, leaving limited evidence to catch those responsible.

“We would urge anyone who believes that they have been spiked, to report this to police as soon as possible in order to preserve evidence.”

If you think that you’ve been spiked, call 101 and report it to police.

