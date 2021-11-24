Police make fresh appeal for information over car that crashed into Hartlepool family home

A red VW car smashed through the wall of the property on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, late on Tuesday, September 28.

Significant damage was caused to the wall, a window, masonry and furniture inside.

The driver reportedly made off from the scene on foot.

The aftermath of the crash in Elwick Road. Picture by Frank Reid

The family that lives in the house were settling down for the night when the crash happened.

The householder said at the time: “When you wake up the next day and see the state of it you think what maybe could have happened.”

Luckily, nobody was hurt. Police and the fire service both attended and the car was winched away.

Cleveland Police says inquiries are still ongoing.