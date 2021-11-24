Police make fresh appeal for information over car that crashed into Hartlepool family home
Police are continuing to look into a crash where a car smashed into part of a house late at night.
A red VW car smashed through the wall of the property on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, late on Tuesday, September 28.
Significant damage was caused to the wall, a window, masonry and furniture inside.
The driver reportedly made off from the scene on foot.
The family that lives in the house were settling down for the night when the crash happened.
The householder said at the time: “When you wake up the next day and see the state of it you think what maybe could have happened.”
Luckily, nobody was hurt. Police and the fire service both attended and the car was winched away.
Cleveland Police says inquiries are still ongoing.
They are encouraging anyone with any information which may assist to call them on the non-emergency 101 phone number quoting reference 165103.