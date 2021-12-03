Police plea after 60 items stolen in Hartlepool burglary

Watches and jewellery were among the belongings taken in an evening raid at a property in Netherby Gate, off Hart Lane, Hartlepool.

After launching an inquiry, Cleveland Police say they “are now in a position to appeal for information” following the incident on Friday, November 12, between 8pm-11pm.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with security camera footage which may assist the inquiry or anyone who may have been offered such items for sale.

Three of the items taken in the Netherby Gate raid.

The force said in a statement on Friday, December 3: “Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage, anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the items or anyone who may have been offered the suspected stolen items for sale to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 193163.

“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by telephone on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

