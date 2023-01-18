Police praise jail sentence for woman who robbed a wheelchair user at Hartlepool cash point

Carly Harrison was handed a three year jail sentence at Teesside Crown Court last Friday, January 13, after pleading guilty to robbery.

The court heard that the 36-year-old crack cocaine addict scratched and bit the victim, who is in his forties, and took £50 during a struggle.

The man, who used a wheelchair because of respiratory problems, went home but had to be rushed to hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

The court heard Carly Harrison, pictured, scratched the victim and bit him.

He had to have a stent fitted and now suffers from long term angina.

The force have now praised the victim’s bravery in a statement.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson, from Hartlepool CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident which no doubt had a huge impact on the victim. I praise him for his bravery throughout the investigation and the judicial process.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed to Carley Harrison. She will now spend a significant time behind bars as a result of her despicable actions.”

The incident happened after the victim took out a large amount of money from the ATM outside Sainsbury’s Local in Murray Street, Hartlepool, while with a friend at around 2am on May 27 last year.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said he put the money in his wallet between his legs when Harrison, who had been standing behind him, tried to grab the money.

