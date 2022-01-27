Police seize abandoned Hartlepool vehicle after it’s driven in an ‘anti-social’ manner

Officers recovered a vehicle which was driven in an anti-social manner.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:38 pm

An abandoned car was seized from the Romaine Park area of Hartlepool after officers discovered it had no insurance and MoT.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team have said that officers had previously seen the same car being driven in an antisocial manner.

The vehicle was later abandoned and recovered by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The vehicle was recovered after it was abandoned. /Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team shared details of the incident in a statement and asked people to call 101 if they have information about criminal activity.

It said: “Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood team have recovered this vehicle from the Romaine Park area.

“Officers had previously sighted the same vehicle being driven in an antisocial manner. The vehicle was later located as abandoned and was recovered for having no insurance and no MoT.

“Do you have information about criminal activity in your area? If so, call us on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool man jailed for stabbing good friend after night of drinking and drug ...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.