Hartlepool man jailed for stabbing good friend after night of drinking and drug taking

Daniel Devon, 31, attacked the man to the chest and head after an argument developed after going to a party together.

The victim suffered permanent scarring to his left forearm after he tried to fend off the attack inside Devon’s home late at night in May last year.

Devon was found guilty of unlawful wounding after a trial at Teesside Crown Court just before Christmas.

Daniel Devon was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

But he was acquitted of the more serious charge of unlawful wounding with intent.

He was jailed for 21 months when he was sentenced on Thursday, January 27.

The court heard Devon and the victim had been good friends who had supported each other with mental heath difficulties.

They had both been drinking and taken drugs on May 30 when an argument developed at a party which continued in a taxi on the way to Devon’s home in Fletcher Walk.

The trial heard that at one point Devon said he would “carve him up”.

During the assault he stabbed his friend in the chest but luckily did not penetrate the chest wall.

But the victim was left with scars to his arm, chest and back of his head.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “Although I have moved on with my life I still think about what happened and how different it could have ended.”

But he said he held no grudge against Devon and hoped he gets the help he needs.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating for Devon, said he had made progress with his mental health and substance issues while in prison on remand and was genuinely sorry.

He had no previous convictions for violence and the court heard up until his arrest he cared for his mother who is housebound.

Mr Scarborough said: “This was clearly an unpleasant and perhaps out of character incident given that they were good friends.”

Judge Stephen Ashurst said he was satisfied the drink and drugs had affected Devon’s perception of events and his behaviour.

But he added: “Where a knife is used in a violent incident and such injuries caused then the courts cannot do anything other than pass an immediate custodial sentence.”

