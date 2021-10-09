Police seize car near Peterlee after vehicle was seen driving 'erratically'

The car was seized for driving dangerously.

Officers pulled up behind the car at a junction in Shotton Colliery before it accelerated, drove through back streets and came to a stop after turning into a dead end.

The force checked the vehicle on intelligence systems and found that it had previously been seized by Cleveland Police for a similar offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched in relation to the driver with Peterlee Police promising that “robust action will be taken”.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said in a social media post: “Upon checking the vehicle on intelligence systems, it transpired that it had previously been seized by Cleveland Police for a similar offence.

"It was subsequently seized by the team for driving dangerously on public roads, and in doing so putting other members of the public at risk of harm.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.