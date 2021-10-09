Police seize car near Peterlee after vehicle was seen driving 'erratically'
Peterlee Police have seized a vehicle as part of a dangerous investigation after the car was seen driving “erratically” through back streets.
Officers pulled up behind the car at a junction in Shotton Colliery before it accelerated, drove through back streets and came to a stop after turning into a dead end.
The force checked the vehicle on intelligence systems and found that it had previously been seized by Cleveland Police for a similar offence.
An investigation has been launched in relation to the driver with Peterlee Police promising that “robust action will be taken”.
A Peterlee Police spokesperson said in a social media post: “Upon checking the vehicle on intelligence systems, it transpired that it had previously been seized by Cleveland Police for a similar offence.
"It was subsequently seized by the team for driving dangerously on public roads, and in doing so putting other members of the public at risk of harm.”