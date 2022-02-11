Police warning after reports of late night ‘hare coursing’ in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police were called to Hart Village just before 10.30pm on Wednesday, February 9, after reports of an on-going hare coursing on the fields near the village.

Officers searched the area but did not locate those involved.

The force have now reminded people taking part in such activities that they should not go on privately owned land as it can pose real harm or even death to livestock.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted at 10.20pm on Wednesday night with a report of on-going hare coursing on fields near Hart Village.

“Officers attended. However, despite an area search they were sadly unable to locate those involved.

“We would remind anyone thinking of taking part in such activity that they should not go on to privately owned or tenanted land, and that it can cause damage to gates, fences and crops.

“It can also pose real harm or even death to livestock, especially to sheep who are currently in lamb.

“We would appeal for anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref 023072.

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

Back in 2020, evening patrols were launched in Castle Eden Dene following fears that game had been mutilated.

