East Durham compulsive liar who made false rape claims and lied about having terminal cancer is jailed

Tina Williamson was jailed for more than three years for crimes a judge said struck at the foundation of the criminal justice system and undermine genuine victims.

The 28-year-old made the rape allegations against a man which were investigated by the police for about a month.

During that time, Williamson sent a number of text messages apparently from the man to her partner saying things like “I’m sure I can rape her again”.

Tina Williamson.

She tried to disguise the phone number using a special app although investigations linked Williamson’s email address and internet provider to the messages.

She also phoned police three times in one day reporting the text messages and claimed a male in a black hoodie had been in her home.

Samuel Faulks, prosecuting, said: “The Crown say this represented a cynical and protracted series of lies which reflected a degree of planning and callous disregard for both her partner and indeed the administration of justice.”

Williamson later admitted trying to pervert the course of justice.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

But, when she was due to be sentenced, she provided her lawyers with two doctors’ letters stating she had terminal cancer.

In fact, they had been carefully forged by her to try to avoid being sent to prison.

But suspicions were raised and the letters were investigated.

A doctor who assessed Williamson said she has an emotionally unstable disorder which involves her acting on impulse without considering the consequences.

But the same doctor also said she was in control and knew what she was doing.

Annelise Haugstad, mitigating, said the lies were so obvious they were bound to be found out.

Ms Haugstad added Williamson she was vulnerable who had suffered domestic abuse and bullying.

But Judge Howard Crowson told Williamson: “You are simply a compulsive liar.”

He added: “Any offence of this nature strikes at the foundation of the criminal justice system.”

Judge Crowson said it was vital that such cases are met with prison sentences to deter others.

Williamson, of Eighth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for 38 months.

