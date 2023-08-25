News you can trust since 1877
Polish cannabis grower caught with weapons during Hartlepool police operation facing 'inevitable' jail sentence

A man is set to be jailed for growing cannabis at two addresses in Hartlepool and possessing a number of weapons.
By Mark Payne
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Tomasz Borowski, 36, pleaded guilty to cultivation of a class B drug at Suggitt Street on August 8 last year when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 25.

He had already admitted four other offences relating to a police raid on a house in Mitchell Street, Hartlepool, during Operation Artemis on June 20 this year.

They were cultivation of cannabis, and three counts of possessing weapons relating to a police style baton, a taser and pepper spray.

A police officer holding the taser, pepper spray and police baton found in the raid in Mitchell Street.A police officer holding the taser, pepper spray and police baton found in the raid in Mitchell Street.
Originally from Poland, Borowski, of Hamilton Road, Bournemouth, will be sentenced in early October after the judge ordered reports.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Paul Watson told him: “These are serious offences and a custodial sentence, that is a sentence of imprisonment, is inevitable.”

The court heard Borowski has a limited record and has never been in prison before.

He was remanded in custody.