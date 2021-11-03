Possessing a knuckle duster and other latest Hartlepool cases in court

Jason Richard Lawlor, 31, of Lanchester Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £611 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving without no insurance on January 24.

Reece Cox, 21, of Bilsdale Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 36 months, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting failing to give a specimen of blood when required to do so on August 28.

Ian Pears, 34, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two counts of possessing unauthorised weapons, namely a taser and knuckle duster, in Axminster, Devon, on March 19.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Matthew Peter Davies, 34, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay an £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drug driving on October 17 last year.

Liam Dale Ronald Johnson, 30, whose address was listed in court at Whitby Road, Hartlepool, received an eight-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation after he admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on September 21.

Mark Trotter, 35, whose address was was listed in court as care of Oxford Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments on July 20 and July 27.

Sean Carroll, 32, of no fixed address, was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on July 21.

