Possessing weapons and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Nelu Herciu, 58, of Cornwall Crescent, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £69 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £80 prosecution costs after admitting driving without a valid licence on September 8 last year.

Joshua Walker, 25, of St Paul’s Road, Hartlepool, was fined £5 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following his release from prison after he failed to pick up medicine as required from September 7-9.

Callum Roberts, 22, of Alness Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £200 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on July 30 and August 13.

Brendan Thomas Gibson, 37, of Laburnum Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £200 costs after admitting unlawfully possessing an offensive weapon, namely a police-style baton, in a public place on May 15.

Daniel Clifford Boston, 28, of Tunstall Avenue, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £218 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance on January 31.

Connor Blackburn, 22, of Mill Lane, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without insurance on February 1.

Debbie Ann Robson, 36, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after admitting one count of breaching supervision requirements following her release from imprisonments by failing three times to keep scheduled appointments.

