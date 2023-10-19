Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Jenkins, 32, has been charged by police with 12 counts of arson after a number of vehicles were set alight in the town in separate incidents on two dates in February and in one night in August.

The case was mentioned at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month although Jenkins was excused from attending.

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges although the case has been listed for trial in March next year.

The remains of a carin Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, following an alleged arson attack. Picture by FRANK REID

Some took place just yards from people’s front doors.

One vehicle owner told the Mail at the time how they had to evacuate their home by the rear alley in Baden Street.