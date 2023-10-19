News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Potential trial date fixed for man accused of setting 12 vehicles on fire in Hartlepool

A potential trial date has been set for a man accused of torching a dozen vehicles in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Jenkins, 32, has been charged by police with 12 counts of arson after a number of vehicles were set alight in the town in separate incidents on two dates in February and in one night in August.

The case was mentioned at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month although Jenkins was excused from attending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges although the case has been listed for trial in March next year.

The remains of a carin Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, following an alleged arson attack. Picture by FRANK REIDThe remains of a carin Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, following an alleged arson attack. Picture by FRANK REID
The remains of a carin Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, following an alleged arson attack. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

At least eight supposedly deliberate car fires took place in the early hours of August 18 in the Burn Valley and Foggy Furze areas.

Some took place just yards from people’s front doors.

One vehicle owner told the Mail at the time how they had to evacuate their home by the rear alley in Baden Street.

Jenkins, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, is remanded in custody.