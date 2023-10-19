Potential trial date fixed for man accused of setting 12 vehicles on fire in Hartlepool
David Jenkins, 32, has been charged by police with 12 counts of arson after a number of vehicles were set alight in the town in separate incidents on two dates in February and in one night in August.
The case was mentioned at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month although Jenkins was excused from attending.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges although the case has been listed for trial in March next year.
At least eight supposedly deliberate car fires took place in the early hours of August 18 in the Burn Valley and Foggy Furze areas.
Some took place just yards from people’s front doors.
One vehicle owner told the Mail at the time how they had to evacuate their home by the rear alley in Baden Street.
Jenkins, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, is remanded in custody.